Mets suspend Harvey for violating team rules; Wilk to start
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have scratched Matt Harvey for his scheduled start Sunday against the Miami Marlins and suspended the right-hander three days for a violation of team rules.
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson would not disclose Harvey's violation, saying only that his suspension was effective Saturday and that he had been sent home.
Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in Harvey's place.