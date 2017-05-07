Sports

Mets suspend Harvey for violating team rules; Wilk to start

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have scratched Matt Harvey for his scheduled start Sunday against the Miami Marlins and suspended the right-hander three days for a violation of team rules.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson would not disclose Harvey's violation, saying only that his suspension was effective Saturday and that he had been sent home.

Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in Harvey's place.

