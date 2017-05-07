Narine's 15-ball 50 equals IPL record
MOHALI, India — Sunil Narine smashed a half-century off only 15 balls to equal the fastest 50 in the Indian Premier League as Kolkata Knight Riders demolished Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Sunday.
Narine hit West Indies teammate Samuel Badree for three successive sixes and a four in the fourth over which cost the leg-spinner 25 runs.
Knight Riders have 16 points and are second behind Mumbai Indians. Royal Challengers are last with only five points.
Also, Gujarat Lions hurt Kings XI Punjab's chances of making it to the playoffs with a six-wicket win at Mohali as Hashim Amla's second century of the season went in vain.
Kings XI have 10 points with three matches to go, while Gujarat Lions are in the bottom half with eight points.