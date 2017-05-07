Nate Lashley wins Web.com Tour event in Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Nate Lashley won the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, closing with a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory.

The 34-year-old Lashley topped the PGA Tour Latinoamerica money list last season to earn a spot on the Web.com Tour, where the top 10 earners at the end of the season will earn PGA Tour cards.

"It's unbelievable," said Lashley, the former University of Arizona player from Scottsbluff, Nebraska. "Words can't really express it. I'm extremely happy and I feel extremely fortunate to be able to be here and be playing well and get a win this week."

Argentina's Augusto Nunez was second after a 65.

Lashley finished at 20-under 268 at Corales Golf Course, playing the final 66 holes without a bogey. He earned $112,500 to jump from 24th to second on the money list with $167,913.

"We've still got a lot of events left," Lashley said. "I'm just going to take it a couple weeks at a time and yeah, a win gives you a big leg up on the PGA Tour and, hopefully, I can just continue to play well the rest of the year and into next year on the PGA Tour."

He won three times last year on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

"It gave me a lot of confidence and the belief that I can win anywhere," Lashley said. "I felt like I played well enough in those events to win on any tour. It was a great year and it led into this year."