Winnipeg Blue Bombers take DL Ekakitie first overall in CFL Canadian draft

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected Iowa defensive lineman Faith Ekakitie first overall in the CFL draft Sunday night.

The move wasn't a surprise as the Bombers were reportedly in contract talks with the 24-year-old Brampton, Ont., native prior to the draft.

Ekakitie finished fifth on the CFL scouting bureau's final top-20 prospects list last month, a jump of six positions.

Mississippi State offensive lineman Justin Senior of Montreal, UCLA defensive lineman Eli Ankou of Ottawa and Manitba offensive lineman Geoff Gray of Winnipeg all secured the top three spots on the top-20 list while Laval tight end Anthony Auclair was seventh. But Senior was taken in last weekend's NFL draft while the other three all were signed as priority free agents.

The six-foot-one, 304-pound Ekakitie had 37 tackles last season for Iowa (8-4), adding two tackles in the Hawkeyes 30-3 loss to Florida in the Outback Bowl.

At Iowa's pro day, Ekakitie had 24 reps in the bench press, a broad jump of eight feet five inches, 28.5-inch vertical leap and 40-yard dash time of 5.05 seconds.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders took UCLA linebacker Cameron Judge at No. 2. The six-foot-one, 220-pound Judge, a late addition to the draft, played 47 collegiate games, excelling on special teams while registering 46 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and one interception.

At third overall, the B.C. Lions took McMaster slotback Danny Vandervoort, not a surprising move given the recent retirement of veteran Shawn Gore. The six-foot-two, 204-pound native of Barrie, Ont., was a three-time All-Canadian with the Marauders.