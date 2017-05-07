OHL Roundup: DeBrincat scores twice as Otters take 2-0 lead in series

ERIE, Pa. — Alex DeBrincat scored twice, including the winner into an empty net late in the third period, as the Erie Otters edged the Mississauga IceDogs 3-2 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in their Ontario Hockey League final series.

DeBrincat's first of the game, on a power play, tied the game 1-1 at 18:45 of the first period. His second gave the Otters a short lived 3-1 lead.

Warren Foegele also scored for Erie while Anthony Cirelli had two assists.

Shaw Boomhower pulled Mississauga back within a goal with 29 seconds left in the game. Ryan McLeod scored for the Steelheads in the first period.

Otters goaltender Troy Timpano stopped 22 shots while Mississauga's Matthew Mancina made 31 saves.

The Steelheads host Game 3 on Monday.