Rai says it wasn't an employee who racially insulted Benatia

ROME — Italy's national broadcasting company denied on Sunday that one of its employees made a racist insult toward Juventus defender Medhi Benatia.

Benatia was being interviewed on a Rai television show after Saturday's 1-1 draw against Torino and the Morocco international was connected to the studio through an earpiece when he heard the insult.

"Rai is sincerely sorry for the deplorable incident of racism that involved the Juventus player Benatia during our Calcio Champagne program and that fortunately was not heard by the viewers, as it did not go on air," the national broadcaster said in a statement.

"Rai has put into motion all attempts to identify who was responsible for what happened and at the moment technical analysis excludes that the unacceptable phrases were uttered by a dependent of our company."

The insult was not broadcast but Benatia heard it and asked: "Who said that in the background? I heard someone talking in the background. Who said that? I heard an insult."

The Rai presenter then cut short the interview because of "technical difficulties."

"The investigation nevertheless continues but considering the gravity of what happened Rai meanwhile offers our complete and total solidarity to the player and his club," the statement added.