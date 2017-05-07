Toronto Raptors look to climb playoff mountain without Kyle Lowry

TORONTO — A sprained ankle kept star guard Kyle Lowry on the sidelines Sunday as the Raptors looked to stave off playoff elimination.

Toronto coach Dwane Casey suggested the worst prior to Game 4.

"I don't think he's going to go," Casey said in his pre-game availability.

The team confirmed that soon after, saying Lucas Nogueira was drawing into the lineup.

Lowry missed Friday's 115-94 loss due to the ankle problem. Cory Joseph replaced Lowry in the starting lineup but had just four points.

When asked what the Raptors miss most without Lowry, Casey said: "His three-point shooting, his grit, just his overall toughness and leadership.

"I thought Cory did an excellent job the other day. But you can't make up for his three-point shooting, his ability to score, especially when points are tough to come by. That's what you miss. And just overall who he is: his macho, his bravado, a little bit of everything else."

The 31-year-old Lowry was Toronto's best player in Games 1 and 2 and is also the team's best three-point shooter. He could have played his last game as a Raptor, given he is eligible for free agency after the season.

Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference semifinal three games to none.