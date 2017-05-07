WHL: Mahura leads Pats past Thunderbirds 4-3 in overtime; series tied 1-1

REGINA — Josh Mahura scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Regina Pats edged the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3 on Saturday in Game 2 of the Western Hockey League final.

Filip Ahl had a goal early in the third period to force extra time and Regina tied the best-of-seven series for the Ed Chynoweth Cup 1-1. Sam Steel opened scoring just 50 seconds into the game while Tyler Brown made 27 saves for the win.

Austin Strand, Turner Ottenbreit and Alexander True scored in a one-minute span in the second for Seattle. Carl Stankowski stopped 22 shots in net.

Game 3 is in Kent, Wash., on Tuesday.