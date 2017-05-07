Wondolowski reaches 125 goals as Earthquakes top Timbers 3-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Chris Wondolowski scored two goals, reaching 125 for his career, and the San Jose Earthquakes smothered the Portland Timbers 3-0 on Saturday night.

David Bingham made four saves in blanking the Timbers, who had a league-leading 20 goals coming into the game. It was Bingham's fourth shutout, giving him 24 in his career.

Florian Jungwirth assisted on both of Wondolowski's goals. The first came in the 31st minute when Jungwirth put the ball on Wondolowski's foot at the top of the box and he turned around and bent the ball around goalkeeper Jeff Attinella for his third goal of the season. Wondolowski took a feed from Jungwirth in the 55th minute and beat Attinella from a sharp angle for his 10th career goal against the Timbers.

San Jose (4-3-3), which had nine goals in nine games, opened the scoring in the eighth minute. During a scramble in front of the Portland goal, Wondolowski kept the loose ball from rolling wide and a sliding Jahmir Hyka tapped it home for his second goal.