Bangladeshi wins seat for Asian women on FIFA Council

MANAMA, Bahrain — Mahfuza Akhter of Bangladesh has beaten Australian rival Moya Dodd for a seat on the FIFA Council reserved for an Asian woman.

Just before the Asian Football Confederation vote Monday, Palestinian and North Korean candidates withdrew.

Akhter, a member of the AFC executive committee, has a term through 2019 on the FIFA Council after beating Dodd 27-17. Dodd served on FIFA's ruling body from 2013-16.

Three men who were seeking three other Asian seats on the FIFA Council were confirmed by acclamation: Zhang Jian of China, Mariano Varaneta of Philippines and Chung Mong-gyu of South Korea.