Blue Jays manager John Gibbons ejected after arguing obstruction call

TORONTO — Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was ejected from Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians for arguing after an obstruction call was made against Toronto second baseman Devon Travis.

With runners at second and third in the top of the eighth inning, Cleveland's Francisco Lindor singled to right field to score Roberto Perez.

The throw home was cut off and Lindor became caught in a rundown between first and second base, allowing Carlos Santana to score on a fielder's choice. Lindor was eventually tagged but was awarded second base after it was ruled Travis obstructed him as he tried to run back to first.

Gibbons came out to argue the call and was tossed by crew chief Tom Hallion. It was the third ejection of the season for the Toronto skipper.