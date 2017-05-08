Chicago Bears sign LB Dan Skuta to 1-year contract
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Veteran linebacker Dan Skuta has signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears.
The 31-year-old Skuta — released by Jacksonville last month — has appeared in 112 games, including 26 with the Jaguars. Skuta signed a five-year contract worth $20.5 million in 2015 that included a little more than $8 million guaranteed.
The Bears announced the signing on Monday. Chicago is coming off a last-place finish in the NFC North at 3-13.
