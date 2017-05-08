Cubs, Rockies postponed by rain

DENVER — The game between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies on Monday night has been postponed because of rain.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game at 12:10 p.m. MT and the second at 6:40 p.m. The game was delayed for about 75 minutes before being called.

This comes as welcomed news for the Cubs, who can now get a good night's rest. The team arrived at their Denver hotel around 5 a.m. Monday after a 5-4, 18-inning loss to the New York Yankees.