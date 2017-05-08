Fury looks to clear his name at doping hearing

LONDON — Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has attended a doping hearing as he looks to overturn a suspension from boxing and step up his return to the ring after an 18-month absence.

Fury was charged by the U.K. Anti-Doping agency and suspended from boxing in June after testing positive for a banned substance. The ban was lifted pending an appeal and further investigations.

The hearing began in central London on Monday.

If he wins his case with UKAD, Fury needs to regain his boxing license, which was removed by British boxing authorities in October after he admitted to taking a recreational drug and because of subsequent medical issues.

The undefeated Fury has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF titles in one of the most stunning heavyweight upsets in recent times. Fury twice pulled out of a rematch with Klitschko, most recently ahead of the rearranged Oct. 29 bout after being declared "medically unfit" by his team.