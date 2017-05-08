Houston's Nene suffers season-ending thigh injury
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Houston Rockets backup
Nene was injured in the first quarter of Houston's 125-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday night and didn't return.
The team said Monday they are reviewing treatment options for the torn adductor muscle.
Nene, a 15-year veteran in his first season with the Rockets, averaged 10 points and 4.7 rebounds in nine
Game 5 is Tuesday night in San Antonio with the series tied 2-2.