Indian selectors name 15-member squad for Champions Trophy

NEW DELHI — India's cricket selectors have named a 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy, a day after they announced that the team would take part in the tournament despite a financial dispute with the International Cricket Council.

Captain Virat Kohli will lead the team that will play in the Group B against Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

All seven other teams taking part in the tournament were announced by the April 25 deadline: England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The tournament begins in England on June 1.

