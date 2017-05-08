Jays catcher Russell Martin placed on disabled list with left shoulder injury

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed catcher Russell Martin on the 10-day disabled list due to a left shoulder injury.

Manager John Gibbons said Martin is dealing with an inflamed nerve problem, but doesn't expect him to be out for an extended period.

Martin said the issue has limited the movement of his catching hand and arm. He first noticed the problem during spring training and it became worse when he aggravated the shoulder on the field.

Martin said he's not experiencing any pain, but is dealing with a lack of mobility and lack of normal strength.

The veteran backstop is batting .197 with three homers and seven RBIs this season.