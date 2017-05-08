LEADING OFF: Harvey back, Trout still out, Sabathia steps up

A look at what's happening all around the majors Tuesday:

___

BACK TO WORK

Matt Harvey rejoins the Mets after serving a three-day suspension imposed by the team for not showing up at Citi Field for Saturday's game. New York manager Terry Collins said Harvey will have to explain what happened to his teammates. "You stand up, be accountable and move on. And you know what? People forget about it," Collins said. Harvey was sent home from the ballpark Sunday before his scheduled start against Miami, yet another flap for a star pitcher fined for missing a mandatory team workout before the 2015 playoffs. The right-hander is expected to return to the rotation Friday at Milwaukee.

NOT YET

Angels outfielder Mike Trout is still slowed by a tight left hamstring and isn't ready to play. Trout was out of the lineup for the fourth time in five games for the series opener at Oakland. An MRI on the two-time AL MVP showed no damage. Trout missed only three games in each of the past two seasons. He is hitting .355 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs.

MIGHTY CC AT THE PLATE

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia has hit two of his three career home runs against the Reds, the team he faces in Cincinnati. The big lefty homered off Elizardo Ramirez at Great American Ball Park in 2005 and again off Homer Bailey in 2008 at Miller Park. Sabathia is 0 for 2 this season in interleague play and .214 career with 33 strikeouts in 115 at-bats.

WATCH AND LEARN

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias has been wild but effective in his first two starts this season, posting an 0.84 ERA but walking eight in 10 2/3 innings. The 20-year-old could learn a thing or two from his next opponent, Ivan Nova. The Pirates right-hander has allowed just four walks in 17 starts since Pittsburgh acquired him from the Yankees last season — a 106 2/3-inning stretch that includes five complete games.

SO LONG, SLUGGER