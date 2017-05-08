Maradona to coach UAE second division side

Football great Diego Maradona has been appointed as coach of second division side Al-Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

The former Argentina star, now 56, has been out of management since being sacked by Dubai's Al-Wasl in 2012 but has now found a new role in the UAE second tier.

A statement on the club's Twitter feed on Sunday read: "Officially: Maradona as coach of Fujairah"

Maradona himself wrote on his official Facebook page: "I want to tell you that I'm the new coach of Al-Fujairah SC, in the second division of the United Arab Emirates."

Attaching a picture of himself posing with an Al-Fujairah shirt with his name and his famous number 10 on the back, he added: "Here are my new colours!"

Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with his country and reached the final four years later, and twice won Italy's Serie A with Napoli.

His career also took in Barcelona, Sevilla and his beloved Boca Juniors and he is typically mentioned alongside ex-Brazil striker Pele in discussions about the best player of all time.