Mets SS Cabrera not seriously injured on left thumb

New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera says he escaped serious injury when he landed on his left thumb in a game last weekend.

Cabrera had an MRI on Sunday, a day after he was hurt while diving to try to prevent a single against the Miami Marlins.

Cabrera said the thumb is being treated with ice. He is not sure whether he will go on the disabled list.

He planned to try to hit later Monday before the Mets faced the San Francisco Giants.

