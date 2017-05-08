N America seeks approval for fast-tracked 2026 WCup decision

MANAMA, Bahrain — North America will move closer to securing the 2026 World Cup when the FIFA Council is expected to approve plans for an accelerated bidding process on Tuesday.

World soccer's 211-strong membership will then be asked on Thursday to rubber-stamp a proposal to confirm the United States, Canada, and Mexico as co-hosts by June 2018, if they meet the FIFA requirements.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told The Associated press on Monday it's an "interesting, original proposal and we will discuss it tomorrow at the council and present the recommendation to the congress."

By avoiding a contest, the bidding process should be resistant to the allegations of wrongdoing that have tainted recent votes.