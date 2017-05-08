Nadal's debut in Madrid delayed because of ear infection

MADRID — Rafael Nadal's debut at the Madrid Open has been pushed back a day because of an ear infection.

Organizers say Nadal will play his opening match on Wednesday because of the ailment that has been bothering him since Friday.

The four-time champion says the infection "is nothing important" but is a "little bit painful."

Nadal will play his second-round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy. Nadal had a bye in the first round.