OHL Roundup: McLeod scores winner as Steelheads beat Otters in Game 3
A
A
Share via Email
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Michael McLeod scored the tie-breaking goal on a power play in the third period and the Mississauga Steelheads edged the Erie Otters 4-3 on Monday in Game 3 of the Ontario Hockey League final.
Nathan Bastian tied the game midway through the third and Ryan McLeod and Trent Fox also scored for the Steelheads, who trail the best-of-seven series 2-1.
Alex DeBrincat, on a power play, Dylan Strome and Anthony Cirelli scored consecutive goals for Erie in the second period to give the Otters a 3-2 lead.
Mississauga goaltender Matthew Mancina made 23 saves. Erie's Troy Timpano turned aside 27 shots.
The Steelheads host Game 4 on Wednesday.
Most Popular
-
Defence team for William Sandeson suggesting Halifax police homicide investigation was inadequate
-
B.C. Liberals outsourced $3.3B project's oversight to major donor
-
‘People are angry’: B.C. reacts to NY Times expose on $140M tax giveaway
-
Liberals in lead in Nova Scotia election campaign, premier polling well behind his own party: poll