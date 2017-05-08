OHL Roundup: McLeod scores winner as Steelheads beat Otters in Game 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Michael McLeod scored the tie-breaking goal on a power play in the third period and the Mississauga Steelheads edged the Erie Otters 4-3 on Monday in Game 3 of the Ontario Hockey League final.

Nathan Bastian tied the game midway through the third and Ryan McLeod and Trent Fox also scored for the Steelheads, who trail the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Alex DeBrincat, on a power play, Dylan Strome and Anthony Cirelli scored consecutive goals for Erie in the second period to give the Otters a 3-2 lead.

Mississauga goaltender Matthew Mancina made 23 saves. Erie's Troy Timpano turned aside 27 shots.