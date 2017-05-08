Orioles hit 3 HRs in 1st inning and beat Nationals 6-4
BALTIMORE — Trey Mancini capped a three-homer binge in the first inning against Gio Gonzalez, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Monday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.
Kevin Gausman (2-3) limited baseball's most potent
Joey Rickard hit a leadoff homer and Mark Trumbo added a solo shot before Mancini connected with a runner on to make it 4-0. That was enough
Caleb Joseph had a career high-tying four hits for the Orioles. Baltimore (21-10) owns the second-best record in the majors behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees.
Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs for the Nationals, who lead the majors in runs, hits and batting average
After the Orioles let a six-run cushion shrink to three, Brad Brach worked the ninth for his eighth save. After Brach gave up a one-out RBI double to former Oriole Matt Wieters, pinch-runner Trea Turner strayed too far from second base on a groundout to first and the game ended with a rundown in which Adam Lind was tagged out between third and home.
Gonzalez (3-1) came in with a National League-leading 1.64 ERA for the team with the best record in the NL. None of that mattered to Baltimore, which took the lead for good when Rickard sent the left-hander's fourth pitch into the left-field seats.
Gonzalez made it through six innings and gave up six runs — one fewer than his previous six starts combined. His poor outing upped his ERA to 2.64 and dropped his career record against Baltimore to 1-6.
WIETERS RETURNS
Wieters suited up in the visitor's clubhouse at Camden Yards for the first time after spending eight seasons with the Orioles.
The four-time All-Star catcher, who signed with Washington as a free agent in February, was given a standing ovation before his first at-bat.
Of his return, he said, "It's a good feeling coming in today and getting to walk into the yard. Definitely brought a smile to my face, and I'm excited for being able to play here again."
ROSTER MOVE
Washington recalled OF Brian Goodwin from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned OF Rafael Bautista to the same club.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Nationals: Harper (groin) returned after missing the last three games. ... INF Stephen Drew (hamstring), out since mid-April, will likely begin a rehab assignment over the weekend.
Orioles: 2B Jonathan Schoop was back in the lineup after sitting out two games with a swollen hand, the result of a HBP on Friday night. ... C Francisco Pena declared himself at "100
UP NEXT
Nationals: Max Scherzer (4-2, 2.66 ERA) starts Tuesday night. He pitched eight shutout innings and struck out 11 last August against Baltimore.
Orioles: Ubaldo Jimenez (1-1, 6.58) makes his sixth start after pitching out of the bullpen in Boston last week following the ejection of Gausman.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
