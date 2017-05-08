Predators sign Emil Pettersson to 2-year, entry-level deal

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Emil Pettersson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Pettersson, 23, ranked ninth in the Swedish Hockey League in points this season. Pettersson had 15 goals and 23 assists while splitting the season between Skelleftea and Vaxjo.

The 6-foot-2, 164-pound centre has spent the past four seasons in Sweden's senior leagues.