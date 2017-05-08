Predators sign Emil Pettersson to 2-year, entry-level deal
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Emil Pettersson to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Pettersson, 23, ranked ninth in the Swedish Hockey League in points this season. Pettersson had 15 goals and 23 assists while splitting the season between Skelleftea and Vaxjo.
The Predators selected Pettersson in the sixth round with the 155th overall pick in the 2013 entry draft. He is expected to play for the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals next season.
