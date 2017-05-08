Raiders sign 3 players after rookie camp tryouts
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed linebackers Najee Harris and LaTroy Lewis and defensive end Chris Casher to three-year contracts after tryouts at the team's rookie minicamp.
The team waived linebacker Dwayne Norman, safety Ahmad Thomas and defensive tackle Jordan Wade on Monday to make room on the roster.
Harris played 40 games in four seasons at Wagner. He had 44 tackles, one sack and six passes
Lewis played 44 games in four seasons at Tennessee, recording 4 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes
Casher played at Florida State and Faulkner University. He had 11 1/2 career sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and nine passes
