Reports: Dick Advocaat to be hired as Netherlands coach

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch soccer association has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday to name its new national team coach amid widespread reports that Dick Advocaat will be appointed for his third stint in charge.

Dutch media, citing Advocaat's agent, reported Monday that the Royal Netherlands Football Association and Advocaat have reached an agreement for him to replace Danny Blind, who was fired in March, a day after his team's 2-0 loss to Bulgaria.

The KNVB did not confirm the reports, but scheduled a news conference at its headquarters Tuesday morning where the new coach and assistant were to be announced. Former Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit has been named by media as a likely assistant for Advocaat.

Advocaat, who is currently in charge of Turkish club Fenerbahce, would face the unenviable task of trying to secure a 2018 World Cup berth for the Netherlands. Halfway through qualification, the Dutch team is fourth in Group A behind France, Sweden and Bulgaria. Only the top team is guaranteed automatic qualification.

Advocaat had two previous terms in charge of the Netherlands, from 1992-95 and 2002-04. He also was one of Blind's assistants before quitting last year to join Fenerbahce.

Known as "The Little General," Advocaat won praise in 2015 for saving Sunderland from relegation from the Premier League.