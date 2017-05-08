Rough road: Last-place Giants delayed by bus breakdown

NEW YORK — The San Francisco Giants' breakdowns are extending off the field.

After getting swept by the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game weekend series and getting outscored 31-5, San Francisco had to scramble when one of its buses broke down Sunday about halfway on the drive to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.

Smoke began coming out of the bus carrying players. The bus carrying staff pulled over, and the players got on — filling the aisles. The trip to the airport was delayed by only a few minutes.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy didn't wait for the bus to Citi Field on Monday.

"I took an Uber," he said.

San Francisco, an NL-worst 11-21, began its trip May 1 by winning at Los Angeles against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The Giants had not been outscored by 26 runs in a three-game series since 1894 against Boston, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.