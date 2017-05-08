Steelers sign 5th round pick Brian Allen

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed fifth-round draft pick Brian Allen to a four-year contract.

Allen, a cornerback, is the first of Pittsburgh's eight draft choices to come to terms.

Allen began his college career at Utah as a wide receiver before being converted to defensive back. He appeared in 42 games for the Utes, making 12 starts. He finished his career with 62 tackles, 14 passes defenced and five interceptions.

The Steelers will host their rookies and other first-year players in a minicamp this weekend. Pittsburgh's organized team activities begin later this month.

___