Tennys, anyone? Sandgren wins USTA wild card for French Open
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Tennys Sandgren has earned his first berth in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament by winning the U.S. Tennis Association's wild-card challenge for the French Open.
The USTA announced his spot in the field at Roland Garros on Monday.
The 25-year-old Sandgren, who is from Gallatin, Tennessee, topped the standings by winning a USTA Pro Circuit Challenger in Savannah, Georgia, this weekend and by reaching the final of an ATP Challenger in Sarasota, Florida, two weeks ago.
He has tried to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament 12 times.
The USTA announced last week that 15-year-old Amanda Anisimova, of Freehold, New Jersey, won its women's wild-card challenge. The French Open will also be her Grand Slam main-draw debut.
The French Open begins May 28.
