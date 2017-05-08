US to play Oct 6 World Cup qualifier vs Panama in Orlando
CHICAGO — The U.S. will play its home World Cup qualifier against Panama in Orlando, Florida, on Oct 6.
The game, the next to last for the Americans in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, will be the first competitive match in the city for the United States. The Americans play their last qualifier four days later at Trinidad and Tobago.
The U.S. Soccer Federation also said Monday that the Americans' qualifier at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium on June 11 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. EDT).
