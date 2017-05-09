Atletico Nacional, Chapeco play 5 1/2 months after crash
MEDELLIN, Colombia — Colombian club Atletico Nacional and Chapecoense of Brazil face each other on Wednesday after a match between the two clubs was
The two will play in the second leg of the Recopa Sudamericana, which features the winners of Latin America's top two club tournaments.
Chapecoense won the first leg in Brazil 2-1.
The trophy is a relatively minor one in Latin America. But it has gained major attention after the crash that killed 71 of the 77 on the flight, including 19 players with the Brazilian club.
The three survivors from the team — Jackson Follman, Alan Ruschel and Helio Zampier Neto — are expected to attend the match, as spectators.
Follman lost part of his right leg and will never play again, but Ruschel holds out hope of doing so.
"The doctors say that the recovery has been miraculous," Ruschel told the newspaper El Colombiano de Medellin. "I'm now training on a level with my teammates, and in 20 days or so I hope to be able to play again in an official game. It seems incredible, but it's true."
