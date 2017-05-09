Baseball Capsules

CINCINNATI — Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday homered, Masahiro Tanaka won his fifth consecutive start and the New York Yankees shook off a long game and a short night's sleep, beating the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 on Monday for their sixth victory in a row.

The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 21-9 and are 12 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015 season.

Their biggest challenge was overcoming the fatigue from an 18-inning, 5-4 win at Wrigley Field early Monday. The Yankees didn't land in the Cincinnati area until 5:08 a.m., and the sun was up when some of them finally fell asleep. Players sipped caffeinated drinks and yawned in the clubhouse pregame.

Tanaka (5-1) gave them what they needed after their all-nighter, going seven innings on 112 pitches to rest the bullpen. He allowed four runs — Joey Votto drove in three with a single and a homer — while ending the Reds' five-game winning streak.

Gary Sanchez got New York going with his bases-loaded single in the first off Rookie Davis (1-2), a former Yankees prospect.

ORIOLES 6, NATIONALS 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trey Mancini capped a three-homer binge in the first inning against Gio Gonzalez, and Baltimore beat Washington for its season-high fifth straight victory.

Kevin Gausman (2-3) limited baseball's most potent offence to two runs over seven innings. He retired the first 10 batters and struck out eight in his longest outing of the year.

Joey Rickard hit a leadoff homer and Mark Trumbo added a solo shot before Mancini connected with a runner on to make it 4-0. The Orioles hold a 37-24 advantage over their neighbouring rivals in the so-called "Beltway Series," which began in 2006.

Caleb Joseph had a career high-tying four hits for the Orioles. Baltimore (21-10) owns the second-best record in the majors behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs for the Nationals.

After the Orioles let a six-run cushion shrink to three, Brad Brach worked the ninth for his eighth save. After Brach gave up a one-out RBI double to former Oriole Matt Wieters, pinch-runner Trea Turner strayed too far from second base on a groundout to first and the game ended with a rundown in which Adam Lind was tagged out between third and home.

Gonzalez (3-1) came in with a National League-leading 1.64 ERA for the team with the best record in the NL.

BLUE JAYS 4, INDIANS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, Kevin Pillar made a sensational catch in centre field and Toronto topped Cleveland in a playoff rematch.

Ryan Goins hit a two-run homer and Justin Smoak added a two-run single as the Blue Jays beat the team that eliminated them from last year's AL Championship Series.

Former Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who signed a $60 million, three-year contract with Cleveland last winter, received a warm welcome and a video tribute in his return to Toronto. Encarnacion got a standing ovation before his first at-bat and went 2 for 3 with a walk.

Pillar made the defensive play of the game — perhaps the season — in the sixth, diving on the warning track in centre to catch a deep drive by Jose Ramirez and strand runners at second and third.

The remarkable grab was one of several plays that helped Stroman (3-2) escape jams. Toronto turned inning-ending double plays in the second, fourth and fifth.

Goins hit a two-out homer off Trevor Bauer (2-4) in the second.

Roberto Osuna finished for his fifth save.

ROYALS 7, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nate Karns struck out 10 while pitching into the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer had three hits and Kansas City busted out of an offensive slump to beat Tampa Bay.

Kansas City matched its best run output of the year and set a season high with 13 hits. Drew Butera homered and drove in his first two runs of the season, helping the Royals win for the fourth time in 17 games.

Karns (2-2) allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Blake Snell (0-3) yielded four runs and 10 hits over five innings. He failed to get an out in the sixth for the 10th time in his last 11 starts.

METS 4, GIANTS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Walker hit a game-ending single with two outs in the ninth inning, and New York put turmoil aside to beat reeling San Francisco.

Michael Conforto scored for New York's first walk-off win this season, giving the Mets their seventh victory in 10 games. Jeurys Familia (1-0) needed just five pitches in a perfect ninth, finishing a five-hitter started by Jacob deGrom, who struck out 11 in six innings.

Hunter Pence and Buster Posey homered for San Francisco. Josh Osich (0-1) took the loss.

New York has been dealing with drama all homestand, from an injury that will likely keep star pitcher Noah Syndergaard out until after the All-Star break to a suspension of pitcher Matt Harvey, who failed to show up for a game.

The Giants, who have lost five of six, were playing at Citi Field for the first time since beating the Mets 3-0 last Oct. 5 in the NL wild-card game.

CARDINALS 9, MARLINS 4

MIAMI (AP) — Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez drove in four runs, compensating for the two homers he gave up to Marcell Ozuna and leading St. Louis over Miami for its season-best fourth straight win.

Martinez (2-3) came into the game hitless this year. He hit a two-out, three-run double off Adam Conley (2-3) in the second inning and singled home a run in the fourth.

Martinez struck out seven in six innings and finally received some run support. Miguel Socolovich pitched three innings to earn his first career save.

Miami's Giancarlo Stanton hit his 11th homer in the ninth, his third shot in two days. Ozuna also has 11 homers.

Matt Carpenter had a two-run triple for the Cardinals, who have won seven consecutive road games.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was ejected for arguing balls and strikes after Martinez struck out the side in the second.

ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 2, 11 INNINGS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit his second home run of the game with two outs in the 11th inning and Oakland beat Los Angeles for its third straight walk-off win.

Lowrie got Oakland on the board with a solo shot in the fourth inning and ended it with a drive to right field off Deolis Guerra (2-2). The win followed two dramatic comebacks against Detroit. The Athletics have three consecutive walk-off wins for the first time since June 2004.

Liam Hendricks (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings as the A's won for the fourth time in five games.

Trevor Plouffe also homered for Oakland. Luis Valbuena hit an early two-run shot for the Angels.

PADRES 5, RANGERS 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trevor Cahill and three relievers held Texas to two hits, and Ryan Schimpf, Austin Hedges and Cory Spangenberg homered to help San Diego snap a four-game losing streak.

Cahill (3-2) allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings to win his third straight decision over four starts. The right-hander struck out seven and walked five.

Padres reliever Brad Hand allowed Shin-Soo Choo's solo homer in the seventh.

Nick Martinez (0-2) gave up four runs in six innings.

DODGERS 12, PIRATES 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over Pittsburgh.

Yasiel Puig added a solo homer in the first as the Dodgers jumped all over Trevor Williams (1-2), who was filling in for Jameson Taillon after he had surgery Monday for suspected testicular cancer.