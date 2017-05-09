Blues defenceman Colton Parayko to join Canada at world championship

CALGARY — St. Louis Blues defenceman Colton Parayko will join Canada's team at the world hockey championship in Paris and Cologne, Germany.

Parayko will play in his first world championship after completing his second full season with the Blues. He had four goals and 31 assists in 81 regular-season games and added five points in 11 playoff games.

The Blues were eliminated in the second round of the post-season after a 3-1 loss in Nashville on Sunday.

Canada is the two-time defending world champion and is 3-0 so far at this year's tournament.