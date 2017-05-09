Bolivian stabbed to death in brawl with Colombia hooligans

LA PAZ, Bolivia — A Bolivian soccer fan has been killed in a knife attack after he was apparently caught up in a brawl between rival Colombian hooligans groups.

Police in Bolivia said Tuesday that 35-year-old Nicolas Rojas died in a knife attack in the city of Cochabamba. Police say the victim was gathered in a bus terminal with supporters of Colombian club Independiente Medellin when this group confronted followers of rival Colombian club Deportivo Cali.

Police say the Deportivo Cali group was on the way to a match in Paraguay. Police say Rojas was dressed in red, the colour of Independiente and also the colour of his Bolivian club Wilstermann, which made him an apparent target.