Cardinals sign CB Jumal Rolle to 1-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have signed cornerback Jumal Rolle to a one-year contract.

Rolle has played in 19 NFL games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

He missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Rolle played in 10 games with Houston in 2014, when he got the only three interceptions of his career. He appeared in nine games in 2015, eight with Houston and one with Baltimore.

Rolle's Achilles tendon injury occurred in a Ravens workout almost exactly a year ago.

