Colts career sacks leader ready to crank up pace at Indy GP

The six-time Pro Bowler and 2013 NFL sacks champion announced his retirement at the end of last season. He finished his career with a franchise record 123 sacks and one Super Bowl ring.

Mathis has been a fixture in the Indianapolis community for more than a decade and still attends Indiana Pacers games. And Mathis, Roy Hibbert and Paul George have teamed up to host an annual softball game that raises money for the Indiana Children's Wish Fund.