Danish lawmaker calls for ban on jet skis after fatal crash

COPENHAGEN — A lawmaker in Denmark has called for a ban on jet skis off the country's coasts after two American students were killed in a crash over the weekend.

Kenneth Kristensen Berth of the populist Danish People's Party that supports the centre -right government told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Denmark's 98 municipalities should be able to forbid jet skis. But a 2010 Supreme Court ruling allows them, citing European Union rules.

Few in Denmark's Parliament back Berth's idea. Many lawmakers say rules forbidding use of recreational watercraft closer than 300 metres (330 yards) from the coast should be enforced.