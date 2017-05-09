Devils sign defenceman Loov to one-year, two-way contact
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have signed
General manager Ray Shero announced the deal on Tuesday, noting the deal is worth $650,000 at the NHL level.
The 24-year-old Loov spent the 2016-17 season in the American Hockey League between the Albany Devils and Toronto Marlies. He was acquired by New Jersey from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Sergey Kalinin on Feb. 18. He played in 10 regular-season games with Albany and in three Calder Cup playoff contests against the Marlies.
In 180 career AHL contests, Loov has 11 goals and 31 assists.