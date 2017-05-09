Sports

FIFA ethics judge and prosecutor being replaced

FILE - In this Saturday, April 29, 2017 file photo, FIFA President Gianni Infantino gives a press conference at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. An accelerated process to hand North America the 2026 World Cup is set to be approved by soccer leaders this week, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino hoping for a "bulletproof" process to avoid past voting scandals. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are seeking an unchallenged path to co-hosting rights for the 2026 showpiece, if FIFA's technical requirements are met by next year "It's an interesting, original proposal and we will discuss it tomorrow at the council and present the recommendation to the congress," Infantino told The Associated Press on Monday, May 8, 2017 .(AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, file)

MANAMA, Bahrain — FIFA is removing the lead judge and prosecutor from its ethics committee despite both men wanting to stay in office.

FIFA says its ruling council chaired by President Gianni Infantino has declined to retain German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert and Swiss prosecutor Cornel Borbely.

Instead, FIFA has proposed Greek judge Vassilios Skouris and Colombian lawyer Maria Claudia Rojas for confirmation by its Congress on Thursday.

Skouris was president of the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg for 12 years until 2015.

FIFA member federations will vote on Thursday to install the new ethics chiefs, along with other judicial committee appointments.

Eckert and Borbely have been with the ethics court since a revamp with greater independence in 2012, and banned multiple officials during the biggest corruption crisis in FIFA's history.

