Impact add Swiss international midfelder Dzemaili as designated player

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have acquired Swiss international midfielder Blerim Dzemaili as a designated player.

The 31-year-old joined the Impact on loan from Bologna FC of Italy's Serie A. He is expected to arrive in Montreal later Tuesday and work out with his new teammates on Wednesday.

Dzemaili tied for the team lead with nine goals in all competitions this season, including eight in 31 league matches. He was named Bologna's player of the month in November and January.

He was signed on an agreement to spend one season with Bologna and then join the Impact. He left earlier than expected after Bologna secured enough points to ensure it will not be relegated from Italy's top division.

In his career, Dzemaili played in 223 Serie A games with Torino, Parma, Napoli and Bologna. He began his career playing 111 matches for FC Zurich and has also played for Bolton Wanderers in England and Galatasaray in Turkey.

He has won two Swiss league titles, two Swiss Cups, two Italian Cups, one Turkish title and one Turkish Cup.

Dzemaili has six goals in 56 games for Switzerland, including a goal against France at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He started all four Swiss matches at the 2016 European Championship.