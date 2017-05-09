Indians starter Carrasco dominant as Cleveland shuts out Blue Jays 6-0

TORONTO — Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and Carlos Carrasco threw seven shutout innings as the Cleveland Indians blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Gomes hit a first-pitch shot off Toronto reliever Aaron Loup in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach. The former Blue Jay had two of Cleveland's seven hits.

Carrasco gave up three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out seven. Andrew Miller and Nick Goody completed the four-hit shutout.

The teams will play the rubber match of the three-game series Wednesday night.

Cleveland (18-14) scored twice in the second inning off Blue Jays starter Mike Bolsinger, who made his regular-season debut after a callup from triple-A Buffalo earlier in the day.

Bolsinger (0-1) turned in a respectable effort over 5 2/3 innings but was no match for Carrasco (4-2), who didn't allow a Toronto runner to reach second base until his final frame.

Bolsinger walked the first two batters in the second inning and both came around to score. Edwin Encarnacion came home on a Lonnie Chisenhall double and Ramirez scored when Yandy Diaz hit into a fielder's choice.

Carrasco gave up a single to Ezequiel Carrera in the first inning, a single to Darwin Barney in the third and a slump-busting single to Jose Bautista — who ended an 0-for-21 skid — in the seventh.

The Indians threatened in the sixth inning when Encarnacion reached on a walk and moved to third on Chisenhall's two-out double. Reliever Dominic Leone came on and retired Diaz on a flyout to keep it a two-run game.

Bases on balls proved costly for Toronto (12-21) again in the seventh inning.

Leone was pulled after issuing a one-out walk to Gomes. J.P. Howell relieved him and walked Santana before giving up a ground-rule RBI double to Francisco Lindor.

After a Jason Kipnis popout, Jason Grilli fanned Encarnacion for the third out.

In the bottom half, Bautista stole second after his one-out single. Carrasco responded by getting pinch-hitter Steve Pearce on a flyout and Justin Smoak on a strikeout.

Pearce replaced Kendrys Morales, who left the game with left hamstring tightness.

Loup hit Brandon Guyer with a pitch in the eighth inning before giving up a single to Abraham Almonte. Gomes then belted his second homer of the season.

Bolsinger struck out four and allowed three hits, two earned runs and four walks. Announced attendance was 32,688 and the game took two hours 47 minutes to play.

Notes: For the second straight night, Encarnacion received a standing ovation before his first at-bat. ... Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said right-hander Aaron Sanchez threw 60 pitches Tuesday as he continues to recover from a finger injury. He could return to the lineup for a Sunday start. ... Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) might play in rehab games this weekend, Gibbons said. ... Bolsinger was 1-1 with a 1.46 earned-run average over four appearances at triple-A Buffalo. ... The Blue Jays designated right-hander Neil Ramirez for assignment before the game. ... Toronto left-hander Francisco Liriano (2-2, 4.44) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday night against right-hander Danny Salazar (2-3, 4.28).

