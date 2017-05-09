Inter sacks coach Stefano Pioli, brings in youth team coach

MILAN — Inter Milan has sacked coach Stefano Pioli after five defeats in its past six matches, replacing him with youth team coach Stefano Vecchi for the final three matches of the season.

The Serie A club announced the decision with a statement on Tuesday, thanking "Stefano and his team for the dedication and hard work carried out at the club over the last six months in what has proven to be a difficult season."

Former Lazio coach Pioli replaced the fired Frank de Boer in November after Inter lost seven of 14 matches in all competitions.

He appeared to have turned things around, culminating in a remarkable 7-1 victory over Atalanta in March.