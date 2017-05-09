Late rally lifts Marlies over Crunch 5-3; Syracuse leads series 2-1

TORONTO — Brendan Leipsic, Carl Grundstrom and Kasperi Kapanen scored in a 33-second span late in the third period as the Toronto Marlies rallied past the Syracuse Crunch 5-3 on Tuesday in American Hockey League playoff action.

Syracuse leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 on Wednesday in Toronto.

Andreas Johnsson had back-to-back goals for the Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, in the second period. Kasimir Kaskisuo made 22 saves for the win.

Adam Erne, Byron Froese and Erik Condra gave the Crunch a 3-2 lead before Toronto's rally. Mike McKenna stopped 29 shots in net.

Leipsic tied it 3-3 at the 18:04 mark of the third period and Grundstrom had the winner just 18 seconds later. Kapanen added his insurance goal 15 seconds after that.