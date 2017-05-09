Marlins manager Mattingly ejected for second game in a row

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly has been ejected from a game against the Cardinals for the second night in a row.

Mattingly was thrown out Tuesday by plate umpire Andy Fletcher in the bottom of the first inning. Christian Yelich protested when called out on strikes by Fletcher and was ejected, and when Mattingly came onto the field to argue, he also got tossed.

Mattingly didn't see much of Monday's game either. He was ejected by Hunter Wendelstedt after the second inning. The same umpire crew worked both games.

The Marlins' woes might be contributing to Mattingly's mood. They had lost 10 of their past 13 games before Tuesday.

___