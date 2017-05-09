Sports

Monday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Washington 5 Pittsburgh 2

(Series tied 3-3)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Round Robin

At Paris

Canada 6 Belarus 0

Czech Republic 4 Finland 3 (shootout)

At Cologne, Germany

Russia 6 Germany 3

United States 4 Sweden 3

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Grand Rapids 6 Chicago 3

(Griffins lead series 3-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Golden State 121 Utah 95

(Warriors win series 4-0)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Cleveland 2

Kansas City 7 Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 2 (11 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 4 San Francisco 3

St. Louis 9 Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 12 Pittsburgh 1

Interleague

Baltimore 6 Washington 4

N.Y. Yankees 10 Cincinnati 4

San Diego 5 Texas 1

---

