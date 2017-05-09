Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Washington 5 Pittsburgh 2
(Series tied 3-3)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Round Robin
At Paris
Canada 6 Belarus 0
Czech Republic 4 Finland 3 (shootout)
At Cologne, Germany
Russia 6 Germany 3
United States 4 Sweden 3
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Grand Rapids 6 Chicago 3
(Griffins lead series 3-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Golden State 121 Utah 95
(Warriors win series 4-0)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Cleveland 2
Kansas City 7 Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 2 (11 innings)
National League
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, ppd.
N.Y. Mets 4 San Francisco 3
St. Louis 9 Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers 12 Pittsburgh 1
Interleague
Baltimore 6 Washington 4
N.Y. Yankees 10 Cincinnati 4
San Diego 5 Texas 1
---
