Moustakas homers in 12th, Royals beat Rays 7-6

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mike Moustakas homered in the 12th inning, and the Kansas City Royals came back from a four-run deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Moustakas connected against Diego Moreno (0-1), the eighth Tampa Bay pitcher, on a 1-2 pitch with one out. Moreno was promoted from Triple-A Durham before the game.

Kansas City right-hander Jakob Junis (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Omaha, worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the 11th. Kelvin Herrera got three outs for his fifth save.

Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer for the Royals. The All-Star catcher went 3 for 4 and walked twice. He has six homers and 23 RBIs in his last 24 games against Tampa Bay.

Logan Morrison went deep during Tampa Bay's four-run first.

Perez hit a leadoff double in the eighth and scored on Alex Gordon's single to tie it at 6.

Chris Young retired his first two batters in the first before Evan Longoria started a run of six straight Rays to reach base with an infield single. Morrison hit a two-run shot before Tim Beckham and Kevin Kiermaier added RBI singles.

Young, making his first start since July 5, allowed four runs, seven hits and four walks in three innings. The 37-year-old left-hander made the spot start in place of Ian Kennedy, who is on the 10-day disabled list after straining his right hamstring Thursday.

Beckham drove in his second run on a fifth-inning single off Travis Wood, who also gave up Brad Miller's solo shot in the sixth that put Tampa Bay ahead 6-3.

Kansas City scored two runs in the seventh to pull within one. But Eric Hosmer got picked off first base by catcher Jesus Sucre to end the inning with Perez batting.

Tampa Bay's Matt Andriese allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was ejected by third base umpire Bill Welke in the third for arguing a balk call on Andriese that allowed Jorge Bonifacio to score from third.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: LHP Scott Alexander was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.

Rays: RF Steven Souza Jr. sat out with a sore thumb, one day after getting jammed by a pitch. ... SS Matt Duffy (Achilles' tendon) started a rehab assignment with Class-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel (1-3) looks to end a road skid Wednesday night against the Rays. He is 0-5 in six road starts since beating Milwaukee July 22 while with the Chicago Cubs.