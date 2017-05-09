Murphy, Tatham and Thorburn retire from national women's basketball team

TORONTO — Two-time Olympians Lizanne Murphy, Tamara Tatham and Shona Thorburn have retired from the Canadian women's basketball team.

Murphy, from Beaconsfield, Que., began her national team career in 2005, playing 145 games in total, including 138 games for the senior squad.

Tatham, from Brampton, Ont., also joined the national team in 2005, playing 157 games for the senior team and 164 in total.

Thorburn, from Hamilton, represented Canada from 1998 to 2003 and again from 2011 to 2016, playing 132 games in total with 107 on the senior team.