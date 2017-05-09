Netherlands appoints Dick Advocaat as national team coach
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dick Advocaat has been appointed coach of the Netherlands for the third time, with former captain Ruud Gullit serving as his assistant.
The 69-year-old Advocaat's previous stints in charge of the national soccer team were from 1992-94 and 2002-04. He will remain with his current club, Fenerbahce, until the end of the Turkish league season.
Danny Blind was fired after the Dutch lost to Bulgaria in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in March. The Netherlands, which failed to qualify for last year's European Championship, is in fourth place in Group A after five games.