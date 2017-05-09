Sports

Netherlands appoints Dick Advocaat as national team coach

In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2013 file image AZ's coach Dick Advocaat gives directions to his players during the Europa League Group L soccer match between AZ Alkmaar and Maccabi Haifa FC at AFAS stadium in Alkmaar, Netherlands. The Dutch soccer association has announced Tuesday May 9, 2017, that Dick Advocaat will be appointed for his third stint in charge of the national team. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2013 file image AZ's coach Dick Advocaat gives directions to his players during the Europa League Group L soccer match between AZ Alkmaar and Maccabi Haifa FC at AFAS stadium in Alkmaar, Netherlands. The Dutch soccer association has announced Tuesday May 9, 2017, that Dick Advocaat will be appointed for his third stint in charge of the national team. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dick Advocaat has been appointed coach of the Netherlands for the third time, with former captain Ruud Gullit serving as his assistant.

The 69-year-old Advocaat's previous stints in charge of the national soccer team were from 1992-94 and 2002-04. He will remain with his current club, Fenerbahce, until the end of the Turkish league season.

Danny Blind was fired after the Dutch lost to Bulgaria in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in March. The Netherlands, which failed to qualify for last year's European Championship, is in fourth place in Group A after five games.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular