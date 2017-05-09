Ninkovic to return to Sydney on 1-year marquee deal
SYDNEY, Australia — Serbia midfielder and A-League player of the year Milos Ninkovic has been signed by Sydney FC to a new one-year contract as a marquee player.
The signing means the 32-year-old Ninkovic, who scored the decisive penalty as Sydney beat the Melbourne Victory in Sunday's A-League grand final, will be paid outside the league's salary cap, ensuring a substantial pay rise.
Sydney coach Graham Arnold said Ninkovic "has proven to be a class above this season and his understanding with the rest of our strike force will only continue to flourish."
Ninkovic will return briefly to Serbia before rejoining Sydney in July for pre-season training.
He said "this season has been the most special of my career and long may it continue. We have a fantastic squad and we want to stay together and continue to create history."
